But the race for the 2025 IPL crown will have to wait, as the competition has been suspended for one week. There could be further delays and changes to the schedule to come – but why has the tournament been postponed?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the postponement of the IPL 2025 and when it could return.

Why has the IPL 2025 been postponed?

The IPL 2025 has been postponed due to security concerns over the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The dispute between the two countries over the Kashmir region is long-running but has ramped up in recent months and escalated further earlier this week.

On Thursday, a floodlight failure caused the IPL fixture between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which is close to Kashmir, to be abandoned after 10.1 overs.

The teams were later evacuated from the area.

A statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday 9th May confirmed that, after consultation with all key stakeholders and representations from the franchises, the tournament schedule had been postponed for a week, with immediate effect.

While it is no surprise, it is a significant decision, given the IPL is one of the richest competitions in world sport.

Overseas players, including 10 from England, are expected to leave the country as a result of the security situation.

When will the IPL 2025 resume?

The initial suspension of the IPL 2025 is due to last a week, which means fixtures should resume on Friday 16th May, when the Rajasthan Royals are due to play Punjab Kings in Jaipur.

The postponement could well be extended further and changes may be made to the remaining schedule in a bid to ensure the tournament can be completed safely.

Saikia explained: “Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders."

There are 16 matches – 12 in the group stages and four knockout games – left to be played in the tournament, which was originally set to run until the final on Sunday 25th May.

The rest of the Pakistan Super League season has been moved to the United Arab Emirates, but it remains to be seen whether a similar decision will be made by the IPL.

India's upcoming Test tour of England, which starts on Friday 20th June, complicates the matter further by tightening the remaining window for the already packed schedule to be completed in.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.