Much has been made about the BazBall philosophy introduced under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum but we will find out over the next nine months whether it can help England succeed against the best Test cricket has to offer.

First, they must focus on the task at hand and make a winning start to the summer against a Zimbabwe side that were beaten by a County XI in their warm-up match.

A 13-strong squad was announced at the start of May, with loyalty shown to under-pressure players like Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Shoaib Bashir and a new-look seam bowling unit, and the XI that will take the field at Trent Bridge will now be confirmed.

RadioTimes.com brings you the confirmed England batting order for the one-off Test v Zimbabwe.

England confirmed batting order v Zimbabwe

Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Ollie Pope Joe Root Harry Brook Ben Stokes (c) Jamie Smith (wk) Gus Atkinson Josh Tongue Sam Cook Shoaib Bashir

There are no surprises in the top eight. England continue to show faith in Zak Crawley despite his recent struggles as he reprises his opening partnership with Ben Duckett, who enjoyed an impressive 2024.

Under-pressure Ollie Pope gets another chance at three but his place could be under threat once Jacob Bethell returns from the IPL.

England's all-time run scorer Joe Root and their great hope for the future Harry Brook are in at four and five while captain Ben Stokes returns from a hamstring injury at six.

Explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who has made a strong start to his Test career, will bat seven while 2024 star Gus Atkinson will come in at eight and lead an inexperienced seam attack.

Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue returns to England whites for the first time in two years to earn his third cap and Essex seamer Sam Cook makes his long-deserved debut at 10.

Stokes and Brendon McCullum have opted for spin and continued to back 21-year-old Shoaib Bashir, which suggests the skipper will bowl at Trent Bridge.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.