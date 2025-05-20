England's batting line-up will have a familiar feel to it, with continued faith shown in Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, but Stokes has an inexperienced bowling unit, which will be led by 2024 star Gus Atkinson and includes uncapped Essex seamer Sam Cook, Durham quick Matt Potts, 2023 debutant Josh Tongue and 21-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir.

The four-day game will be Zimbabwe's first Test in England since 2003 – the series in which Jimmy Anderson made his debut. Among the notable inclusions for the tourists is the return of 39-year-old all-rounder Sikandar Raza, while former Three Lions batter Gary Ballance is part of their coaching staff.

Zimbabwe, who lost a one-off Test to Ireland in February and drew their 1-1 away in Bangladesh last month, will have their work cut out of them as England look to make a fast start to the summer.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule and the details on how to watch England v Zimbabwe.

When is the England v Zimbabwe Test?

The one-off England v Zimbabwe Test – a four-day game – gets under way on Thursday 22nd May 2025 and is due to run until Sunday 25th May 2025.

Play is scheduled to begin at 11am every day but that could be Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch England v Zimbabwe on TV

The England v Zimbabwe Test will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Live stream England v Zimbabwe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Test via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England v Zimbabwe 2025 schedule

The England v Zimbabwe schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

Test

One-off Test at Trent Bridge: 11am, Thursday 22nd - Sunday 25th May

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.