However, the 38-year-old – who retired from Test cricket in 2023 – acknowledges "big questions will be asked" should this series and the Ashes at the end of the year go awry.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, Broad was asked whether McCullum could depart the role if England lose to both India and Australia.

He responded: "I don't think so, because he's taken the white-ball job with a long-term future involved in that.

"He's done wonderful things with the Test match team. Ultimately, I look a bit further than just the results on the field. I think of the development and the mindset that young players are coming into international cricket with.

"Harry Brook is a great example of someone who's debuted under Baz and just gone from strength to strength.

"The more young players we can get learning their trade from the mindset of McCullum and [Ben] Stokes, the likes of Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith's another good example, guys that could carry English cricket for the next 10 years learning at a really young age of how to go about their business from someone who's exceptional at what they do in Baz McCullum, that's positive for English cricket.

"Baz is in a great position. He can pick and choose what he wants to do, really. But English cricket, I think even if we did lose both series, would be keen to keep him."

Yet Broad can see how defeats against two of the elite nations in world Test cricket could sour the mood around McCullum, Stokes and their aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

He said: "If England do really well in these two series, then Baz and Stokesy's partnership will go down as iconic in English cricket. If they lose both, then big questions will be asked as to whether this is the right style and and tactic.

"Unfortunately, although the team try and avoid talking about results and having that results mindset, that is the business. There's obviously a bit of pressure, I don't think Stokes or McCullum will feel that pressure.

"They're both very relaxed characters and they're very direct in their thought process of how they can go and win, and very confident people, but they won't look too far ahead and worry about the consequences if England don't get over the line in both."

