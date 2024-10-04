Captain Ben Stokes returns to the team following injury issues and will hope to add extra firepower to the side on their travels.

England have won five of their six home Tests in 2024, but lost four matches in a five-Test series across India at the start of the year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about Pakistan v England.

When is the Pakistan v England Test series?

The Pakistan v England Test series gets under way on Monday 7th October 2024 and runs until Monday 28th October 2024 at the latest.

You can check out the full schedule below.

How to watch Pakistan v England on TV

You can watch the Pakistan v England Test series live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Live stream Pakistan v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Pakistan v England schedule

The Pakistan v England schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

1st Test in Multan: 6:30am, Monday 7th October 2nd Test in Multan: 6:30am, Tuesday 15th October 3rd Test in Rawalpindi: 6:30am, Thursday 24th October



