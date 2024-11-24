The tourists are under pressure to deliver positive results following several wobbles this year, including seven Test wins and seven Test defeats.

The team started the year brightly with a shock victory over India in the subcontinent, but lost their remaining four clashes.

England defeated Sri Lanka and West Indies in two series on home soil, before suffering a 2-1 defeat away in Pakistan.

Stokes will be determined for his squad, which includes debutant all-rounder Jacob Bethell, to dig deep following a busy schedule and aim to record a series victory away from home for the first time since a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan almost two years ago.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about New Zealand v England.

When is the New Zealand v England Test series?

The New Zealand v England Test series gets under way on Wednesday 27th November 2024 and runs until Wednesday 18th December 2024 at the latest.

You can check out the full schedule below.

New Zealand v England schedule

The New Zealand v England schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

1st Test in Christchurch: 10pm, from Wednesday 27th November

10pm, from Wednesday 27th November 2nd Test in Wellington: 10pm, from Thursday 5th December

10pm, from Thursday 5th December 3rd Test in Hamilton: 10pm, from Friday 13th December

