New Zealand v England on TV 2024: Test cricket coverage and schedule
Your complete guide on how to watch the New Zealand v England Test series, featuring TV schedule, times and more.
England return to Test action as they seek to round off a mixed 2024 against New Zealand with a final flourish.
Captain Ben Stokes returns to his hometown of Christchurch for the first Test against the Black Caps, while coach Brendon McCullum also returns home at the helm of England.
The tourists are under pressure to deliver positive results following several wobbles this year, including seven Test wins and seven Test defeats.
The team started the year brightly with a shock victory over India in the subcontinent, but lost their remaining four clashes.
England defeated Sri Lanka and West Indies in two series on home soil, before suffering a 2-1 defeat away in Pakistan.
Stokes will be determined for his squad, which includes debutant all-rounder Jacob Bethell, to dig deep following a busy schedule and aim to record a series victory away from home for the first time since a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan almost two years ago.
RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about New Zealand v England.
When is the New Zealand v England Test series?
The New Zealand v England Test series gets under way on Wednesday 27th November 2024 and runs until Wednesday 18th December 2024 at the latest.
You can check out the full schedule below.
How to watch New Zealand v England on TV
New Zealand v England will be shown live on TNT Sports.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
Live stream New Zealand v England online
You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
New Zealand v England schedule
The New Zealand v England schedule is as follows:
All UK times and dates.
- 1st Test in Christchurch: 10pm, from Wednesday 27th November
- 2nd Test in Wellington: 10pm, from Thursday 5th December
- 3rd Test in Hamilton: 10pm, from Friday 13th December
