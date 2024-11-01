This tour, sandwiched between England's Test series defeat in Pakistan and an upcoming trip to New Zealand, will see a number of youngsters and fringe players aim to cement their place in the team going forward.

Uncapped John Turner, Dan Mousley, Michael Pepper and Jafer Chohan will all be given an opportunity to prove their worth in the matches to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about West Indies v England.

When is the West Indies v England ODI series?

The West Indies v England ODI series started on Thursday 31st October 2024 and runs until Wednesday 6th November 2024.

You can check out the full schedule below.

How to watch West Indies v England on TV

West Indies v England will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream West Indies v England online

You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

West Indies v England schedule

The West Indies v England schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

ODI

1st ODI at Antigua and Barbuda: 6pm, Thursday 31st October

6pm, Thursday 31st October 2nd ODI at Antigua and Barbuda: 1:30pm, Saturday 2nd November

1:30pm, Saturday 2nd November 3rd ODI at Barbados: 6pm, Wednesday 6th November

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.