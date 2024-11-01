West Indies v England on TV 2024: ODI cricket coverage and schedule
Your complete guide on how to watch the West Indies v England ODI series, featuring TV schedule, times and more.
England will be determined to get their year back on track in all forms of cricket as an inexperienced unit jets out to face West Indies in an ODI series.
Stand-in captain Liam Livingstone and interim head coach Marcus Trescothick will be determined to limp the national team over into 2025 when Jos Buttler returns from injury and Brendon McCullum assumes post as white-ball coach.
This tour, sandwiched between England's Test series defeat in Pakistan and an upcoming trip to New Zealand, will see a number of youngsters and fringe players aim to cement their place in the team going forward.
Uncapped John Turner, Dan Mousley, Michael Pepper and Jafer Chohan will all be given an opportunity to prove their worth in the matches to come.
RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about West Indies v England.
When is the West Indies v England ODI series?
The West Indies v England ODI series started on Thursday 31st October 2024 and runs until Wednesday 6th November 2024.
You can check out the full schedule below.
How to watch West Indies v England on TV
West Indies v England will be shown live on TNT Sports.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
Live stream West Indies v England online
You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
West Indies v England schedule
The West Indies v England schedule is as follows:
All UK times and dates.
ODI
- 1st ODI at Antigua and Barbuda: 6pm, Thursday 31st October
- 2nd ODI at Antigua and Barbuda: 1:30pm, Saturday 2nd November
- 3rd ODI at Barbados: 6pm, Wednesday 6th November
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.