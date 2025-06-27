They will hope for a similarly confident showing against India, who rank No. 3 in the world in each white-ball format behind Australia and England.

Play begins this weekend in Nottingham before touring the land and wrapping up at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule and the details on how to watch England Women v India.

When is the England Women v India T20 and ODI series?

The England Women v India T20 series begins on Saturday 28th June 2025 and is due to run until Saturday 12th July 2025.

The ODI series takes place between Wednesday 16th July and Tuesday 22nd July.

Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch England Women v India on TV

The England Women v India Test series will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Live stream England Women v India online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Test via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England Women v India 2025 schedule

The England Women v India schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

T20 series

1st T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: 1:30pm, Saturday 28th June

2nd T20I at County Ground, Bristol: 6:30pm, Tuesday 1st July

3rd T20I at The Oval, London: 6:35pm, Friday 4th July

4th T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester: 6:30pm, Wednesday 9th July

5th T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham: 6:35pm, Saturday 12th July

ODI series

1st ODI at Rose Bowl, Southampton: 1pm, Wednesday 16th July

2nd ODI at Lord’s, London: 11am, Saturday 19th July

3rd ODI at Riverside, Chester-le-Street: 1pm, Tuesday 22nd July

