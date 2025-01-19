Captain Jos Buttler leads the way going into the five-game T20 series and three-match ODI series, with a host of big names among the travelling party.

Joe Root returns to the ODI fold, while Test captain Ben Stokes misses out on selection for either squad due to injury.

Harry Brook will aim to continue his impressive form with the bat, while Jofra Archer will aim to hit full speed in 2025 ahead of The Ashes later this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule and the details on how to watch India v England 2025.

When is the India v England series?

The India v England series gets under way on Wednesday 22nd January 2025 and runs until Wednesday 12th February 2025 at the latest.

Play begins from a range of times throughout the day and night in UK time. Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch India v England on TV

The India v England series will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream India v England online

You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

India v England 2025 schedule

The India v England schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

T20

1st T20 at Kolkata: 1:30pm, Wednesday 22nd January

1:30pm, Wednesday 22nd January 2nd T20 at Chennai: 1:30pm, Saturday 25th January

1:30pm, Saturday 25th January 3rd T20 at Rajkot: 1:30pm, Tuesday 28th January

1:30pm, Tuesday 28th January 4th T20 at Pune: 1:30pm, Friday 31st January

1:30pm, Friday 31st January 5th T20 at Wankhede: 1:30pm, Sunday 2nd February

ODI

1st ODI at Nagpur: 8am, Thursday 6th February

8am, Thursday 6th February 2nd ODI at Cuttack: 8am, Sunday 9th February

8am, Sunday 9th February 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad: 8am, Wednesday 12th February

