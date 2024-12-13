England's last triumph came against Australia in the 2013/14 Women's Ashes series, and they will be determined to shake off the rust ahead of the 2025 Women's Ashes series which starts in January.

Captain Heather Knight will be determined to raise spirits around the women's Test side given their last outing ended in a dismal 347-run defeat to India last December.

Fans will hope to see England pull their form around following a mixed year across all formats in the women's game.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v Australia.

When is the South Africa v England Women Test match?

The South Africa v England Women Test match gets under way on Sunday 15th December 2024 and runs until Wednesday 18th December 2024 at the latest.

Play begins at 8am UK time each day.

How to watch South Africa v England Women Test match on TV

You can watch the South Africa v England Women Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Live stream South Africa v England Women online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Test match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

