Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the ODIs due to injury but Brook is boosted by the return of Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Will Jacks from the IPL, while Jamie Smith has been moved to the top of the order to open with Ben Duckett.

The ODI series may have consequences for the next Cricket World Cup. The top eight teams in the world rankings by March 2027 proceed directly to the tournament with England and West Indies in eighth and ninth, respectively.

One-day matches will be played in Cardiff and at The Oval before attention turns to the three-match T20I series in Durham, Bristol, and Southampton.

When is the England v West Indies series?

The England v West Indies ODI series gets under way on Thursday 29th May 2025 and runs until Tuesday 3rd June 2025.

The T20 series will follow, running between Friday 6th June and Tuesday 10th June.

Play begins from a range of times throughout the day and night in UK time. Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch England v West Indies on TV

The England v West Indies series will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Live stream England v West Indies online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the series via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England v West Indies 2025 schedule

The England v West Indies schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

ODI

1st ODI at Edgbaston: 1pm, Friday 29th May

1pm, Friday 29th May 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens: 11am, Sunday 1st June

11am, Sunday 1st June 3rd ODI at The Oval: 1pm, Tuesday 3rd June

T20

1st T20 at Chester-le-Street: 6:30pm, Friday 6th June

6:30pm, Friday 6th June 2nd T20 at Bristol: 6:35pm, Sunday 8th June

6:35pm, Sunday 8th June 3rd T20 at Chelmsford: 2:30pm, Tuesday 10th June

