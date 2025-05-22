Stokes is back from injury to lead the side and is ready to bowl at full pace. The batting order is a familiar one but there is a new-look bowling attack – with Gus Atkinson (11 caps) the most experienced seam option.

As is the Bazball way, England will be on the offensive right from the off as they look to start their summer with a victory inside four days against Zimbabwe.

Every match will start at 11am each day, but when will the designated lunch and tea breaks come throughout the ties?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details and lunch, tea and stumps during the India v England 2024 series.

When is lunch in England v Zimbabwe Test?

England v Zimbabwe will break for lunch at 1pm UK time.

Play will break for 40 minutes before resuming with the second session.

When is tea in England v Zimbabwe Test?

England v Zimbabwe will break for tea at 3:40pm UK time.

Players will take a 20-minute break in the afternoon prior to the third and final session.

When is stumps in England v Zimbabwe Test?

England v Zimbabwe will close each day at 6pm UK time.

The day can run later than 6pm, if the allotted overs have not been bowled in time.

England v Zimbabwe on TV and live stream

The England v Zimbabwe Test will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Test via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

