ICC Champions Trophy cricket on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The ICC Champions Trophy makes a comeback to the international cricket calendar for the first time in eight years this week.
The eight editions of the tournament to date were held on a biennial or quadrennial basis until 2017. Officials pulled the tournament to ensure the Cricket World Cup was the centrepiece ODI trophy.
However, it's back in business, and reigning champions Pakistan return to the stage as defending champions and hosts to boot. It will be the first major global tournament hosted in Pakistan since the 1996 CWC over previous safety concerns, exacerbated by the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team.
Pakistan defeated fierce rivals India in the final at The Oval in 2017. The sides will not meet in Pakistan this time, with India continuing to refuse to play matches in the country. Instead, India games will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates.
England's white-ball team will be desperate to pull out of their recent tailspin with Brendon McCullum set for his first major competition as the limited-overs head coach.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
When is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The ICC Champions Trophy kicks off on Wednesday 19th February 2025.
The tournament will run until Sunday 9th March 2025, with the final taking place on that day.
How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch the ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule
All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.
Group stage
Wednesday 19th February
- Group A: Pakistan v New Zealand (Karachi)
Thursday 20th February
- Group A: Bangladesh v India (Dubai)
Friday 21st February
- Group B: Afghanistan v South Africa (Karachi)
Saturday 22nd February
- Group B: Australia v England (Lahore)
Sunday 23rd February
- Group A: Pakistan v India (Dubai)
Monday 24th February
- Group A: Bangladesh v New Zealand (Rawalpindi)
Tuesday 25th February
- Group B: Australia v South Africa (Rawalpindi)
Wednesday 26th February
- Group B: Afghanistan v England (Lahore)
Thursday 27th February
- Group A: Pakistan v Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)
Friday 28th February
- Group B: Afghanistan v Australia (Lahore)
Saturday 1st March
- Group B: South Africa v England (Karachi)
Sunday 2nd March
- Group A: New Zealand v India (Dubai)
Semi-finals
March 4
- Semi-final 1: A1 v B2 (Dubai)
March 5
- Semi-final 2: A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
Sunday 9th March
- Final (Lahore or Dubai)
