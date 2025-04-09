The teams will play each other twice in the group stage – with the top four qualifying for the play-offs.

Three-time champions Islamabad United will be seeking to defend their 2024 title, while the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are expected to push them closest.

As with last season, there is plenty of English talent on show.

Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Sam Billings are on the Lahore Qalandars' roster, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Luke Wood are set to play for the Peshawar Zalmi, and James Vince is the Karachi Kings' vice-captain.

The PSL was pushed back as Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy, so will be competing with the IPL for viewers. What this does mean is that cricket fans are spoilt for choice.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the PSL 2025.

When is the PSL 2025?

The PSL kicks off on Friday 11th April 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 18th May 2025, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch the PSL 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the PSL 2025 live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

PSL 2025 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Group stage

Friday 11th April

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (4pm)

Saturday 12th April

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (10am)

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (3pm)

Sunday 13th April

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (3pm)

Monday 14th April

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (4pm)

Tuesday 15th April

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (4pm)

Wednesday 16th April

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (4pm)

Friday 18th April

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (4pm)

Saturday 19th April

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (4pm)

Sunday 20th April

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (4pm)

Monday 21st April

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (4pm)

Tuesday 22nd April

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (4pm)

Wednesday 23rd April

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (3pm)

Thursday 24th April

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (4pm)

Friday 25th April

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (4pm)

Saturday 26th April

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (4pm)

Sunday 27th April

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (4pm)

Tuesday 29th April

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans v (4pm)

Wednesday 30th April

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (4pm)

Thursday 1st May

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (10am)

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (3pm)

Friday 2nd May

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (4pm)

Saturday 3rd May

Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United (4pm)

Sunday 4th May

Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (4pm)

Monday 5th May

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (4pm)

Wednesday 7th May

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (4pm)

Thursday 8th May

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (4pm)

Friday 9th May

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (4pm)

Saturday 10th May

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (10am)

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (3pm)

Qualifier

Tuesday 13th May

TBC v TBC (4pm)

Eliminator 1

Wednesday 14th May

TBC v TBC (4pm)

Eliminator 2

Friday 16th May

TBC v TBC (4pm)

Final

Sunday 18th May

TBC v TBC (4pm)

