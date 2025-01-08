The Aussies have won three of the last five Ashes series, including a nail-biting series draw last time out in 2023 across England – as the hosts lost the opening Test match but fought back to claim the lion's share of limited-overs victories to level up.

England captain Heather Knight will skipper the team into another fierce battle, and she will call upon seasoned stars Nat Sciver-Brunt – who was Player of the Series in 2023 – and in-form Danni Wyatt to lead the charge against their rivals in Oz.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule and the details on how to watch the Women's Ashes 2025.

When is the Women's Ashes 2025?

The Women's Ashes 2025 gets under way on Saturday 11th January 2025 and runs until Sunday 2nd February 2025 at the latest.

Play begins from a range of times throughout the day and night in UK time. Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch the Women's Ashes 2025 on TV

The Women's Ashes 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream Women's Ashes 2025 online

You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Women's Ashes 2025 schedule

The Women's Ashes 2025 schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

Saturday 11th January

1st ODI (11:30pm) North Sydney Oval

Monday 13th January

2nd ODI (11:05pm) Junction Oval, Melbourne

Thursday 16th January

3rd ODI (11:05pm) Ninja Stadium, Hobart

Monday 20th January

1st T20I (8:40am) Sydney Cricket Ground

Thursday 23rd January

2nd T20I (8:40am) Manuka Oval, Canberra

Saturday 25th January

3rd T20I (8:10am) Adelaide Oval

Thursday 30th January – Sunday 2nd February

Test match (3:30am) MCG, Melbourne

