England have won five of their last six Test matches on home soil, but struggled against India during their most recent trip to the subcontinent at the start of the year.

Coach Brendon McCullum will be determined for his squad to repeat their heroics from 2022 when England swept their hosts 3-0.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to Pakistan v England on the radio.

When is the Pakistan v England Test series?

The Pakistan v England Test series gets under way on Monday 7th October 2024 and runs until Monday 28th October 2024 at the latest.

1st Test in Multan: 6:30am, Monday 7th October

Listen to Pakistan v England on the radio

Test Match Special returns to bring full ball-by-ball commentary of the Pakistan v England series this summer.

BBC will broadcast every moment live on radio throughout the Test series across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices, from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

