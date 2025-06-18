After centuries against Zimbabwe, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope both keep their place in the line-up as rising Jacob Bethell is forced to wait for another chance, while Chris Woakes leads an exciting but inexperienced bowling attack.

India arrive with a new captain in Shubman Gill and are looking to find their feet following the retirements of legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

What their squad, and particularly the batting line-up, might lack in experience, it certainly makes up for with talent, as Gautam Gambhir looks to balance building for the future and success in the present in his first tour of England as coach.

India's real trump card is pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the best in the world across all formats, while spin options like Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar have made light work of the hosts in the past.

When is the England v India series?

The England v India series begins on Friday 20th June 2025 and is due to run until Monday 4th August 2025.

Play is scheduled to begin at 11am every day.

Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch England v India on TV

The England v India Test series will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Live stream England v India online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Test via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England v India 2025 schedule

The England v India schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

Test series

1st Test at Headingley : 11am, Friday 20th - Tuesday 24th June

11am, Friday 20th - Tuesday 24th June 2nd Test at Edgbaston: 11am, Wednesday 2nd - Sunday 6th July

11am, Wednesday 2nd - Sunday 6th July 3rd Test at Lord's: 11am, Thursday 10th - Monday 14th July

11am, Thursday 10th - Monday 14th July 4th Test at Old Trafford: 11am, Wednesday 23rd July - Sunday 27th July

11am, Wednesday 23rd July - Sunday 27th July 5th Test at The Oval: 11am, Thursday 31st July - Monday 4th August

