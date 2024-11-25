Securing victory will be a major challenge for England given they haven't achieved a series triumph away from home since Pakistan in December 2022.

Jacob Bethell has been called up to the squad for the first time, while blossoming wicketkeeper Jamie Smith misses out due to the birth of his first child.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to New Zealand v England on the radio.

When is the New Zealand v England Test series?

The New Zealand v England Test series gets under way on Wednesday 27th November 2024 and runs until Wednesday 18th December 2024 at the latest.

All UK times and dates.

1st Test in Christchurch: 10pm, from Wednesday 27th November

10pm, from Thursday 5th December 3rd Test in Hamilton: 10pm, from Friday 13th December

Listen to New Zealand v England on the radio

talkSPORT returns to bring exclusive ball-by-ball commentary of the New Zealand v England series this winter.

The broadcaster will air every moment live on radio throughout the Test series.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

