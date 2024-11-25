New Zealand v England 2024 radio coverage: How to listen to Test series live
Your definitive guide to listening to New Zealand v England Test series on the radio this summer.
England face their longest trip in Test cricket as they jet down to New Zealand for the start of the winter.
Christchurch-born Ben Stokes returns home for the first Test, while coach Brendon McCullum also heads back to familiar territory.
Securing victory will be a major challenge for England given they haven't achieved a series triumph away from home since Pakistan in December 2022.
Jacob Bethell has been called up to the squad for the first time, while blossoming wicketkeeper Jamie Smith misses out due to the birth of his first child.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to New Zealand v England on the radio.
When is the New Zealand v England Test series?
The New Zealand v England Test series gets under way on Wednesday 27th November 2024 and runs until Wednesday 18th December 2024 at the latest.
All UK times and dates.
- 1st Test in Christchurch: 10pm, from Wednesday 27th November
- 2nd Test in Wellington: 10pm, from Thursday 5th December
- 3rd Test in Hamilton: 10pm, from Friday 13th December
Listen to New Zealand v England on the radio
talkSPORT returns to bring exclusive ball-by-ball commentary of the New Zealand v England series this winter.
The broadcaster will air every moment live on radio throughout the Test series.
talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and you can tune in via most TV packages.
You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.
