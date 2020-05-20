What’s new on Netflix in June 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

Netflix has seen something of a boom since the beginning of lockdown, and with another month of staying at home on the horizon for many, the streaming platform’s schedule of new content is remaining as packed as ever.

June sees the return of some popular original series – with 13 Reasons Why coming to a close after its fourth season, Queer Eye‘s Fab Five reuniting for a long-awaited fifth series of the hit makeover show and Ryan Murphy’s comedy drama The Politician getting a second run.

And there’s also some exciting series making their debuts this month, including The Titan Games, a new sports competition series hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lenox Hill, a docuseries taking a look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at the titular hospital in New York City and The Woods, a Polish language crime drama adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name.

As far as original feature films go, there’s the small matter of a new film from legendary director Spike Lee – his latest picture Da 5 Bloods, which tells the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader, arrives this month.

We also have a new stand-up special from irreverent American comedian Eric Andre to look forward to, as well as new action thriller titled The Last Days of American Crime, an anime feature called A Whisker Away and a documentary looking at the abuse suffered by members of he USA Gymnastics team, Athlete A.

If you’re still looking for Netflix’s May releases we have the schedule.

Read on for our pick of the June list.

Monday 1st June

Dear My Friends season 1 Korean drama focusing on a group of characters in their twilight years

44 Cats season 2 A second run for the Italian animated kids series about a group of musical cats

Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 1 and 2 Taking us back to the early days of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris

March Comes in like a Lion season 1 Anime series focusing on a reclusive 17-year-old professional shogi player

My Shy Boss season 1 Korean drama about a mysterious man known as “The Silent Monster who is the director of a top public relations agency

Revolutionary Love season 1 Korean romantic comedy series about a narcissistic, carefree heir who gives up his wealth after meeting the girl of his dreams The Titan Games season 1 Dwayne Johnson leads contestants, who undergo various mental and physical tests, to become a “Titan”

Plus older films:

Armour of God: Chinese Zodiac (1986)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

EuroTrip (2004)

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

Tuesday 2nd June

The Addams Family The 2019 animated film about everyone’s favourite spooky family

Fuller House season 5b The very last run of episodes for the American sitcom

Thursday 4th June

Baki season 2 A second series for the anime based on the manga Baki the Grappler

Friday 5th June

13 Reasons Why season 4 The hit teen drama focusing on mental health reaches its conclusion after four seasons

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom The most recent entry to the Jurassic Park franchise, featuring Chris Pratt and seeing Jeff Goldblum return to the series

The Last Days of American Crime Action thriller movie about two men and a woman who plan the heist of the century before a government-broadcast signal wipes out crime for ever

Queer Eye season 5 The fab five are back to improve the lives on a new batch of nominees – almost a year after series 4

This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough! ⚓️ Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! #QE5 ✨???????? P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet ???????? pic.twitter.com/sxls6HQDmM — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 14, 2020

Wednesday 10th June

Lenox Hill season 1 Docuseries taking a look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at the titular hospital in New York City

Friday 12th June

Addicted to Life French documentary series that takes a look at some of the most extreme sports played across the world

Da 5 Bloods New film from Spike Lee that tells the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader

F is for Family season 4 The animated comedy series returns – with Breaking Bad star Jonathan Banks joining the voice cast

Jo Koy: in His Elements The latest stand-up special from the Filipino-American comedian

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2 Second run for the animated comedy series

The Woods season 1 Polish language crime drama adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name

Monday 15th June

Hereditary Ari Aster’s 2018 horror film about the haunting that is experienced by an American family, starring Toni Collette and Alex Wolff

Thursday 18th June

A Whisker Away Fantasy anime movie following a schoolgirl who has the ability to transform into a cat – and attempts to gain the attention of her crush

Friday 19th June

Father Soldier Son Documentary film that takes a look at a military family over a decade

The Politician season 2 Second run of the comedy drama from Ryan Murphy about a high school student who has known since he was seven years old that he is going to be the US president

The Sinner season 3 More from the dark anthology series that sees a police detective take on a different disturbing case in each season

Tuesday 23d June

Eric André: Legalize Everything The latest stand-up special from the irreverent American comic

Wednesday 24th June

Athlete A Documentary that tells of the abuse suffered by young members of the USA gymnastics team, perpetrated by Larry Nassar – the team’s doctor

Tuesday 30th June

George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half The veteran stand-up comedian returns for his last special