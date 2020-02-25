Netflix release dates 2020: all the major upcoming TV shows and films revealed

Building on its already extensive library, streaming giant Netflix is set to add even more exciting film and TV shows to its platform in 2020.

Advertisement

From the return of popular dramas Better Call Saul, After Life and Ozark to movies like All the Bright Places, plus brand-new series such as The Letter for the King, here’s our guide to everything big expected from Netflix this year…

February

20th February

Spectros Set in the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this series follows a group of teenagers as they face off against an evil force bringing vengeful spirits back from the dead. Watch on Netflix

21st February

Gentefied season one Three Latin cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat. Watch on Netflix

24th February

Better Call Saul: season five The penultimate series of the Breaking Bad spin-off begins its weekly release schedule, continuing the story of television’s resident seedy lawyer Saul Goodman. Watch on Netflix

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

26th February

I Am Not Okay with This A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The End of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage girl battling the struggles of growing up while also mourning the loss of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has super powers…

dear diary, #iamnotokaywiththis. feb 26. pic.twitter.com/R3uMQSNVIN — I Am Not Okay With This (@ianowt) February 17, 2020

27th February

Altered Carbon season 2 The sci-fi series follows a future world where humans have become immortal thanks to technology that allows their consciousness to transfer from one body (or sleeve, as they’re called) to the next. Season one star Joel Kinnaman is set to be replaced by Captain America actor Anthony Mackie

They say we have conquered death – then why can we never escape it? 2.27.20 #AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/lR1BDnt2Sy — Altered Carbon (@AltCarb) February 4, 2020

28th February

All the Bright Places Elle Fanning stars in this adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s novel in which two teenagers wish to escape from small-town Indiana

March

Elite season 3 Viewers can return to Las Encinas with the Spanish school thriller set to return this month (exact date TBC)

Shaun the Sheep; Adventures Our woolly friend stars in a new series from Aardman Animations (exact date TBC)

We're excited to share that @shaunthesheep will return with a brand new series on @netflixfamily next month! Read more about Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom here: https://t.co/rZyQGCZ6v3#Aardman #ShauntheSheep #Netflix pic.twitter.com/RMsxuBXQju — Aardman Animations (@aardman) February 19, 2020

5th March

Castlevania season 3 A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.

6th March

Paradise PD season 2 An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their way through a big drug case.

Season 2 takes your dong dumplings to the disco on March 6, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ohQnYHesdf — Paradise PD (@ParadisePD) February 7, 2020

The Protector season 3 Discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, a young man living in modern Istanbul embarks on a quest to save the city from an immortal enemy.

11th March

On My Block season 3 Drama series about a group of teens going through high school in an inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood.

13th March

Kingdom season 2 In this South Korean series, when strange rumours about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land.

Elite season 3 Return of the Spanish drama series about a clash between working class students and their wealthy peers, where the bodies keep piling up.

The Letter for the King Based on the bestselling Dutch novel of the name by Tonke Dragt, Netflix’s latest fantasy adaptation is a coming-of-age story with a mystical twist unfolding in a medieval kingdom

Like epic fantasy? Agree that the world should not be plunged into darkness? US TOO. Letter For The King arrives 20 March. pic.twitter.com/AJ5z21q31b — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 12, 2020

27th March

Ozark season 3 Jason Bateman’s dark turn as financial-planner-turned-drugs-lord Marty Byrde will return in a highly anticipated third season

Ozark season 3 is coming on 27 March. That's in *does maths* 79 days. pic.twitter.com/8ghrSASwbT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2020

3rd April

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) season 4 The hugely popular Spanish crime drama is back

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist returns with Part 4 on April 3 pic.twitter.com/wIbepk4tyo — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 8, 2019

24th April

After Life season 2 The second run of Ricky Gervais’s dark and heartwarming comedy

After Life returns on 24 April. Yes, the dog will be back! @rickygervais, too. But the dog!! pic.twitter.com/75wIb96KSr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 13, 2020

1st May

Hollywood New limited series from Ryan Murphy following a group of aspiring actors trying to make it big in Los Angeles after the Second World War

Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Samara Weaving, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Patti Lupone, Dylan Mcdermott, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking & Holland Taylor star in Hollywood — a provocative and incisive limited series from Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan set in post-World War II Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/SXSiYSrzIn — Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2020

Also expected to arrive on Netflix in 2020…

The Boys in the Band Following a successful Broadway revival in 2018, the 1968 play is adapted for screen with many of its stage cast reprising their roles – including The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons

Bridgerton – The drama will portray the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a well-to-do family in Regency-era London

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 NYPD’s 99th police department will return once again to as solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time

Cursed Based on the forthcoming illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, this new take on the Arthurian legend follows teen heroine Nimue

David Attenborough: a Life on Our Planet The celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen – expected in the spring

The Devil All the Time A psychological thriller set in 1960s Ohio, the latest film from Antonio Campos follows a collection of disturbed people coming to terms with the damages of The Second World War. The impressive ensemble cast boasts Riley Keogh, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland among its stars

The Dig An impressive cast – including Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James – star in this drama about a widow who finds hidden riches on her property

Disenchantment Part 3 Matt Groening’s medieval adventure story will return for a third run

The End of the F***ing World season 2 Having already aired on Channel 4 to critical acclaim, the dark comedy-drama will soon land on Netflix

The English Game Any idea of how football actually started? You will do after watching this sport-centred drama, penned by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Eurovision Will Ferrell comedy that pokes fun at the Eurovision Song Contest, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country

Good Girls season 3 The comedy-drama about three moms-turned-criminals is set to return for a third run

The Haunting of Bly Manor An all-new story from the creators of Hill House, the show will focus on an entirely new family – and haunting

Jingle Jangle A Christmas musical about a toymaker and his granddaughter who construct a magical invention with potentially life-changing consequences

The Last Thing He Wanted Dee Rees follows the excellent Mudbound with a second Netflix film, this time a political thriller about a journalist who stops her coverage of the 1984 presidential election to care for her father. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck

The Old Guard Comic-book adaptation from Gina Prince-Blythewood that follows a captain leading a small group of soldiers working as mercenaries through the ages

Queer Eye season 5 After venturing to Japan, the fab five are back for a full series set in Philadelphia

The Prom Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy makes his first feature film for Netflix, based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name

Rebecca High Rise director Ben Wheatley provides his take on the classic Daphne du Maurier thriller, with a cast including Lily James and Armie Hammer

Space Force A comedy created by The Office US stars Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell, Space Force will follow a group of people tasked to establish the sixth branch of the US armed services, Space Force

The Umbrella Academy season 2 The dysfunctional family of superheroes will return after an explosive first season cliffhanger

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in this special choose-your-own-adventure episode

Welcome to Sudden Death A remake of the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme terrorist thriller with Michael Jai White in the lead role

The Willoughbys Animated feature based on Lois Lowery’s children book of the same name. Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph are amongst those lending their voices to the film

Wonderland New mystery film from Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor) based on a novel by Ace Atkins. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin star

Advertisement

Click through to the next page to see January 2020’s Netflix releases