Amazon are not moving ahead with James Gunn’s Starsky and Hutch reboot

A planned Starsky and Hutch reboot by recently fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has been canned at Amazon Studios – though a spokesperson for the company says that the decision was made before a series of controversial tweets that he had posted years ago had resurfaced.

“We passed on the project completely months ago,” a spokesperson for Amazon Studios told Yahoo Finance. “There was no statement. This is the same for any other project we do not move forward with.”

The project, which was a reboot of the 1970s TV series of the same name, was set to be Gunn’s first foray into television.

Last week, Disney removed Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after a series of tweets that he had posted between 2008-2012, which featured jokes about paedophilia and rape, had been unearthed.

There has been outcry on social media in the wake of Gunn’s sacking on Friday – and a petition to have him re-hired is nearing 300,000 signatures online at the time of writing. There is still no word on who will take his place at the helm of the upcoming third instalment of the franchise, which is set to be released in 2020.