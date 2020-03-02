BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2020 VIP package!

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival is back! This April, we are offering RT readers the opportunity to visit the Festival in style, with the VIP weekend package.

Advertisement

Along with a two-night stay from 17 – 19 April at the glamorous riverside hotel Sea Containers London, with breakfast included, you’ll receive tickets to five of the most eagerly awaited festival events!

FIVE EVENTS AND TWO-NIGHT STAY FROM £340 per person, based on sharing a double room*.

VIP PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Two-night stay at Sea Containers London, a stylish hotel situated on the Southbank, a short stroll away from the BFI where the festival is taking place, and from London’s Waterloo Station. Breakfast is included.

Start your festival weekend on Friday with complimentary drinks at BFI before the Grantchester event.

Reserved seat at Grantchester (Fri 17 April, 6 – 7pm) – Discussion and Q&A with actors Robson Green (who plays seasoned DI Geordie Keating) and Kasey Ainsworth (aka Cathy Keating), plus writer Daisy Coulam and executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd.

(Fri 17 April, 6 – 7pm) – Discussion and Q&A with actors Robson Green (who plays seasoned DI Geordie Keating) and Kasey Ainsworth (aka Cathy Keating), plus writer Daisy Coulam and executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd. Reserved seat at Hall of Fame: Many Berry (Fri 17 April, 7.30 – 8.45pm) – Join us to salute the nations favourite star baker and consider the ingredients of her enduring television appeal.

(Fri 17 April, 7.30 – 8.45pm) – Join us to salute the nations favourite star baker and consider the ingredients of her enduring television appeal. Reserved seat at Last Tango in Halifax (Sat 18 April, 2.30 – 3.30pm) – Discussion and Q&A on the Bafta-winning hit! With the writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, star Anne Reid and executive producer Faith Penhale.

(Sat 18 April, 2.30 – 3.30pm) – Discussion and Q&A on the Bafta-winning hit! With the writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, star Anne Reid and executive producer Faith Penhale. Reserved seat at Hall of Fame: Russell T Davies (Sat 18 April, 6.30 – 8pm) – Alongside Alison Graham, join us in celebrating Russell T Davies’s life in television to date, including Doctor Who, Queer as Folk, A Very English Scandal and Years and Years, as well as new project, The Boys.

(Sat 18 April, 6.30 – 8pm) – Alongside Alison Graham, join us in celebrating Russell T Davies’s life in television to date, including Doctor Who, Queer as Folk, A Very English Scandal and Years and Years, as well as new project, The Boys. Reserved seat at From the Archive: The Goodies at 50! (Sun 19 April, 1.30 – 2.30pm) – We welcome slapstick comedy talents Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie to celebrate this golden anniversary.

(Sun 19 April, 1.30 – 2.30pm) – We welcome slapstick comedy talents Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie to celebrate this golden anniversary. Dedicated Festival Concierge from Radio Times, who will contact you using the information you provide when booking.

TO SECURE YOUR VIP PACKAGE:

Click here and use code RADIOTIMES in the ‘Promo code’ field when booking.

Or call 020 3747 1234 quoting reference RADIO TIMES

OFFER ENDS Sunday 5 April at 11.59pm – don’t miss out!

Keep up to date with all the latest additions to the festival programme in Radio Times over the coming weeks, and at bfi.org.uk/TVfest and #TVfest

Advertisement

*VIP package subject to availability and change. Offer may end prior to 5 April if fully booked. Price per person based on two people sharing a double room. Single accommodation packages are priced at £399. Calls from a landline will cost your standard network rate. Calls from a mobile may vary.