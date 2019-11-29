John Lewis Black Friday deals 2019 – over 20% discounts on Dyson, Bosch and more

When it comes to Black Friday events John Lewis’s deals are among the best in the UK as they push everything from TVs to laptops, to toys and tech.

Advertisement

John Lewis’ Black Friday event kicked off on Friday, 22nd November – a week early. The main event is today (29th November), followed swiftly by Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

The department store’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy means it checks its prices constantly comparing them to its competitors – which is great on Black Friday when there are so many deals to sift through. There’s also a two-year guarantee on most products at John Lewis and five years on TVs, which adds value when you match up the price to other brands.

You can save £100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, down to only £199, and the Dyson V8 Animal Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was £399 now £299. The Beko Freestanding Washing Machine plus a two-year guarantee was £289, now £239.

TV wise the Samsung The Frame is down to £999, for a 2019 459″ TV with a five year guarantee that’s a great saving. There’s also the Sony Bravia OLED 4K Ultra TV (2019) for £1,299.

Last year, John Lewis broke its sales record over the Black Friday period with a 7.7% increase year on year, and we’re sure it’s aiming to beat that this year (that’s before we even get to John Lewis’ Cyber Monday deals). So what do you need to know?

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals

The sale is now live! You can save up to 20% off selected John Lewis & Partners electricals. These are some of the best deals available now:

With the five-year guarantee, many people opt for John Lewis when it comes to buying a TV. It’s no surprise when it drops its prices for Black Friday people are even keener on the brand’s offers.

Current offers include the Philips LED Android TV 55″ – was £999 now £849, it features sound built in, it’s Smart, Ultra HD and 4K. You save £150, and there’s that 5-year guarantee too.

Panasonic TX-55GZ1500B (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 55″, was £1,999 now £1,699 – that’s a nice £300 off. There’s Freeview built in as well as Dolby Atmos Sound Blade Speaker. The deal is exclusive to John Lewis & Partners too.

Samsung The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode TV, was £1,999, now £1,499. This is one of the best TVs out there at the moment, it sits flush against the wall and has built in as well as Dolby Atmos Sound Blade Speaker. John Lewis & Partners has six bundles too, meaning you can get a frame and mount for a cheaper price.

LG OLED65E9PLA (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV was £3,499 now £2,499 that’s a huge £700 off this 65″ beast. This is like a cinema screen in your living room, with LED tech, 4K, HDR and superior colour.

John Lewis slashed £600 from the Samsung’s Q8F 65-inch QLED TV last year (currently £929), which isn’t a deal to be sniffed at. There were also discounts on the smaller TVs like £200 off Sony Bravia OLED 4K 55-inch and £200 off a 55-inch Panasonic OLED HDR 4K TV, plus £180 off a 55-inch LG OLED. While other stores may have cheaper offers they won’t have a five-year warranty, which is worth taking into account.

The Sony AG8 OLED deal from John Lewis is running now, offering a serious price drop from £1,799 to just £1,299 – a £500 discount on Sony’s high-end screen.

Sony Bravia KD65AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 65″ – was £2,599 now £1,999

Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 49″ – was £999 now £899

Washing Machine

Bosch

Bosch Freestanding washing machine was £439, down to £349 (saving you £80). Buy it here. This was one of the most popular deals last year. The A+++ energy rated washing machine with 8kg load, and 1400 rpm spin from Bosch is a greener option. Last year, John Lewis cut £100 from its price over Black Friday and that’s likely to happen again.

The Beko Freestanding Washing Machine plus a two-year guarantee is also in the sale, was £289, now £239, that’s a smaller but nice saving on a reliable washing machine.

Appliances

The Vitamix Reconditioned Professional Series 750 Blender, was £499, now £379 and the Dualit Domus Kettle, was £100 now £70. The Kenwood Chef XL Sense Special Edition Food Mixer, was £549 now £349, and the must-have KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, was £499 now £299.

Laptop Deals

While John Lewis doesn’t have as much of a range of laptops as other brands like Currys it does offer some nice discounts on the higher-end laptops.

The latest Macbook is down to £985, saving you £72. The Acer Chromebook has a tidy £100 off. At £199.99 the Acer Chromebook CB311-8HT-C2TD, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Flash, 11.6″, Indigo Blue is a good deal and there’s that 2 year guarantee too. If we’re looking at savings for the everyday laptop, the ASUS VivoBook 14 X420UA-EK019T Laptop, Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14″ Full HD, is down to £279.99, that’s £120 off.

Tech deals

Apple’s HomePod went from £319 to £279 last year, which is a great price for the home speaker – you can get it for the same price now. Sonos One, which always sells well, dropped to £164 from £199. There’s now a Gen 2. You can also get the Sonos Playbar Sound Bar for £649 currently that’s £50 off.

When it came to wearable tech, John Lewis slashed the price on the Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch with £79 off and has done the same this year; currently priced at £399.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is only £179 in black and £199 in black and silver, a big saving of £100.

If it’s camera’s you are after, John Lewis and Partners has some offers on products exclusive to the retailer. This Fujifilm X-A5 Compact System Camera with XC 15-45mm OIS Lens is now £399 with a saving of £50 for customers. You can make a massive £250.95 saving on this Panasonic Lumix which comes with a free leather camera case and 4K Ultra HD capabilities, now £399.

iPad

Last year, John Lewis discounted iPads but there wasn’t a huge drop in price, just £20. Accessories were a bit more promising with Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard for the iPad was reduced from £90 to £42,50. There are a few different versions now, but if you packaged those up together you’d save a much better sum of £70. You can claim up to £225 when you trade in your old iPad too.

Headphone deals

BeatsX wireless earbuds were £110 and are now down to £79.99 – wireless and easy iPhone connectivity. John Lewis also has Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless headphones are also down to £189.99 – they used to be £300.

Argos

Does John Lewis do delivery?

While John Lewis has the ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ policy it doesn’t include delivery so remember to check competitors’ prices if they include delivery as you may be able to match the price. For the larger items it’s likely John Lewis is still your best bet, but for smaller products, it’s worth hunting around. You may also be able to click and collect so double check before buying.

If you’re visiting the store John Lewis says “do check if you’re visiting your nearest John Lewis & Partners and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down.”

Also, remember to check you’re looking at identical products, its promise is only valid when it’s like-for-like.

Advertisement

We’ll be trawling through the Black Friday 2019 deals in the lead up to the day, during and right up to Cyber Monday so check back for the best deals and offers.