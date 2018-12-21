Buffy’s James Marsters returns to Torchwood

Former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star James Marsters is set to reprise his role as Captain John Hart in a new Torchwood audio boxset.

Advertisement

The four-story set, The Sins of Captain John, is slated for release in 2020 and, according to a release from Big Finish audio, will see “the villainous anti-hero thriving in Restoration London, exploring gas planets, playing ‘Stepford wife’ and kissing (then killing) countless victims… Just a day in the life of a rogue Time Agent!”.

The release also teases that fans will “find answers to many of the questions and plot points that have so far been left hanging from the beginning of the television show.”

“Doing The Death of Captain Jack was incredible!” Marsters said. “I have missed doing Torchwood so much. Beyond being proud of playing a part in it, the character itself is a blast to play, and those two episodes just weren’t enough.”

Captain John – who was once romantically involved with John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness – first appeared in season two of the Torchwood TV series and made his debut in the Torchwood audio universe in this year’s The Death of Captain Jack, in which he murdered the entire Torchwood team, and sparked up relationships with historical figures including Queen Victoria.

So the new series sounds pretty much par for the course…

Advertisement

The Sins of Captain John will be released in January 2020