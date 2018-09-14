EastEnders: will Amy reveal Rainie and Jack’s big secret to Max? (Spoilers)

Max Branning has declared his love for wife Rainie in tonight’s EastEnders, thus preventing her from quitting Albert Square – but trouble looks set to come in the form of young Amy Mitchell, whose new-found knowledge could ruin the reunion.

Friday’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Rainie determined to leave town after recent ructions in her personal life. Viewers had already seen her spend the night with Jack Branning after her ‘husband’ Max admitted that their marriage was a fake.

Still in a state of emotional turmoil, Rainie packed her bags and headed to the Tube station, only for Max to rush over and profess his true feelings for her. Rainie, though, wasn’t initially convinced by Max’s declarations and said she hated him.

But after Max was able to convince her that he was being honest, the pair ended up sharing a passionate kiss.

But little did they know that back at the Brannings’, Amy had her tablet in hand and was looking at footage she’d filmed of Jack and Rainie looking very cosy on the morning after the night before.

EastEnders fans will now have to wait to see what Amy does with the video – and whether the incriminatory footage will end up jeopardising Max’s chances of getting custody of his granddaughter…

