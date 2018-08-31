Emmerdale: Sam catches Lachlan with corpse – is he his next victim?

Grave danger for the Dingle when he stumbles upon the serial killer

Emmerdale’s Sam Dingle will catch killer Lachlan White with the dead body of one his victims, putting him in the frame as the murderer’s next target.

Tonight’s episode (Friday 31 August) saw Lucky return to the village after a holiday with girlfriend Belle Dingle to the news police were linking a gruesome discovery at the glamping site in the woods to the mysterious disappearance of con man Terry, and a murder investigation was underway.

Under cover of night, Lachlan drove to woods and started digging with his trusty shovel – seemingly confirming Terry (whose real name is now known to be Paul Tozer) was one of the wicked White’s victims, his fate having been ambiguous following his last on-screen appearance when he was followed by the teen terror after a funeral.

Next week, police question Lachlan about how the bloodied rock found in the woods matches Paul’s DNA and also demand answers the scrawled message in the burnt-out cabin, which viewers know Rebecca left (incidentally, we STILL don’t know Bex’s final fate).

In scenes glimpsed in a recent trailer released by ITV, Lachlan prepares to rebury Paul’s body, but is caught in the act by Sam who sees him with a shovel and spies the corpse in the boot of his car…

As events come to a horrifying head and Sam disappears, Belle finds a bloody jacket and begs her boyfriend to tell her where her missing relative is. Finding a seemingly-lifeless Sam, Belle realises she’s also in danger and tries to flee, only for Lachlan to catch her and force her to leave with him.

Will Belle and Sam become the next unlucky villagers to meet a grisly end at Lachlan’s homicidal hands?

