The Strictly Come Dancing stars have a Palace tea dance with the Duchess of Cornwall

First look pictures from the event at Buckingham Palace which will be shown in the Strictly Christmas Special

The stars and judges of Strictly Come Dancing enjoyed a special royal performance from one of their biggest fans – the Duchess of Cornwall.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Tess Daly as well as stars from this year’s Christmas special were among those invited to Buckingham Palace for a special tea dance with the Royal, an avowed fan of the show.

And as you can see, they had a lot to catch up on in the first pictures released from November’s event…

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 22: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, President of the National Osteoporosis Society, talks to 'Strictly Come Dancing' host Tess Daly (L) accompanied by judge Craig Revel Horwood as she hosts a tea dance to highlight the benefits for older people of staying active, at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Robbie Savage, Judy Murray and Colin Jackson, who star in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, were also present at the dance which will feature in this year’s Christmas special. It was hosted by the Duchess in her role as president of the National Osteoporosis Society in an effort to highlight the benefits to older people of staying active.

And who better than Brendan Cole to show how that’s done…

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 22: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, President of the National Osteoporosis Society, dances with 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional dancer Brendan Cole as she hosts a tea dance to highlight the benefits for older people of staying active, at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC1 at 6.30pm

