It’s a familiar feeling, that niggling awareness that the smart phone in your pocket is infinitely cleverer, faster, and more rational than you are. So what would it be like if we had the capabilities of our phones... in our brains?

Introducing iBoy, the upcoming Netflix movie which follows Tom (Bill Milner), an average teenager whose world is thrown into chaos when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain.

He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers. With these new skills he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also attacked his best friend Lucy (Maisie Williams).

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is looking vengeful with a hand gun in the first look images...

Bill Milner as Tom

Rory Kinnear as Ellman

Miranda Richardson as Nan

iBoy will launch on Netflix on 27 January 2017