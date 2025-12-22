If you're already missing keeping up with UNIT in The War Between the Land and the Sea, a replacement is on its way in the form of a new series of audio adventures.

Big Finish's new series, UNIT Eras, which is set for release in April 2026, will highlight heroes from across the history of the Doctor Who organisation, beginning with a four-episode anthology, Hostile Universe.

Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge Stewart), Ingrid Oliver (Osgood), and Bonnie Langford (Mel Bush) are among the Doctor Who stars set to reprise their roles for the new audio adventure focused on Earth's line of defence against alien threats.

The series will also see the return of Sarah Jane Smith (Sadie Miller), Harry Sullivan (Christopher Naylor), and The Vlinx (Nicholas Briggs), and will mark the Big Finish debut of Colonel Mace (Rupert Holliday-Evans) from 2008 Doctor Who story The Sontaran Stratagem/The Poison Sky.

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim in Doctor Who. BBC

Producer Heather Challands said: "UNIT has long been a reliable, exciting and ever-evolving part of the world of Doctor Who. It's one of my favourite parts, showcasing the flaws and triumphs of human nature through iconic characters such as the Brigadier, Osgood, Harry Sullivan and Kate Stewart.

“I was thrilled by the opportunity to delve deeper into times when the TARDIS isn’t around and the Doctor's friends simply have to do the best that they can against impossible odds. This new range is an anthology series, with each story standing alone, going from the 1970s right up to the 2020s, to see how much UNIT has changed in its long history.

“Hostile Universe features a close encounter with Daleks during The Stolen Earth, finds the Vlinx feeling a bit frosty, shows the toll UNIT takes on some of its soldiers, and answers the question of how Kate Stewart was spending her time after her house was blown up!”

The upcoming box set, which may help to tide fans over until the Doctor Who Christmas special in 2026, will consist of four adventures: Rise of the Valiant by Andrew Smith, The Indigo Child by Ken Bentley, The Life and Death of Private Eddie Wise by Hannah Kennedy, Deadstar by Joshua Pruett and Jonathan S Powell.

The Worlds of Doctor Who – UNIT Eras: Hostile Universe is now available to pre-order as a digital download to own for £24.99 at bigfinish.com.

