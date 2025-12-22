❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Doctor Who's Kate Lethbridge-Stewart to return for new UNIT adventures next year – and she's not alone
The heroes of UNIT are set to be celebrated in the audio series.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 22 December 2025 at 3:37 pm
Ad
Ad
The Christmas TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad