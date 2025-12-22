Christmas is a time for the three fs – family, food, and, most importantly, football.

The nation's favourite sport has a long-standing association with the festive period and this year will be no different. Many will brave the cold to take their seats in terraces up and down the country but the majority of fans will be watching either from a cosy pub or the comfort of the sofa.

Those in the latter camps will notice a significant difference in the Premier League's Christmas schedule. Amazon Prime Video's coverage has proven pretty popular in recent years, a change from the norm that offered some new faces, voices and time slots.

Last year, the broadcaster had 20 fixtures, including eight on Boxing Day, but those looking to the platform for their top-flight fill over the festive period are going to be sorely disappointed, as there are no Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video over the Christmas period.

RadioTimes.com breaks down why there are no Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.

Why are there no matches on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas?

As of the start of the 2025/26 season, Amazon Prime Video no longer have the rights to show Premier League games.

A new TV rights deal came into effect at the start of the current campaign and the broadcaster has not won any of the packages that were on offer.

Previously, seven packages were available, including the 20-game package that allowed Amazon Prime Video to show games across the Christmas period, but only five were on offer as part of the new deal.

Sky Sports has four of the packages, totalling at least 215 games and TNT Sports will show 52 fixtures after securing the remaining package. Reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video opted against competing for any of the packages due, in part, to increased cost.

That means until the current deal expires at the end of 2028/29, there will not be Premier League football on Amazon Prime Video – at Christmas or at any other time.

Instead, Sky Sports and TNT Sports will be the only places fans can watch live fixtures from the English top flight over the festive period, while Match of the Day will, of course, have highlights and analysis of all the fixtures.

There is no football live on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers during the Christmas period, with the sport not set to return to the streamer until the next round of Champions League fixtures in the week commencing 19th January 2026.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.