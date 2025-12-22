❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders airs emotional return for iconic character in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's episode of EastEnders, which airs tonight on BBC One at 7:30pm or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 22 December 2025 at 6:30 am
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad