Rejoice! Our beloved, bejewelled queen is back in Albert Square – Pat Evans (Pam St Clement) has staged her EastEnders return.

The comeback is slightly earlier than anticipated, as she wasn't due to appear until tomorrow's episode.

It comes as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) debated placing her husband Nigel (Paul Bradley), who is living with dementia, in a care home.

He's been living with Phil for the last year, and the pair have already had disagreements about how to look after him.

Nige's symptoms are worsening, and last week he accidentally knocked Julie's eye and badly bruised her. It also became apparent in today's episode that he is now incontinent.

Phil and Julie were trying to put on a brave face ahead of his festive film screening, but it didn't exactly go to plan. He stood on stage to make his speech to the audience, and the lights of the projector shone on Julie's injuries.

Nigel had an emotional time at his screening. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He knew that something had happened, and she explained that he had done it accidentally. But it wasn't enough to save the evening – he stormed out, as everyone watched on.

Hot on his heels, Phil and Julie found him stood alone on Turpin Road and began to discuss the care home option again. Nigel overheard, and they had to reassure him that they weren't referring to him.

As he wandered off alone, his memories of the past began to crossover into the present day. Noise of a party echoed from the seemingly empty Queen Vic, and once inside, Nigel was transported back to the '90s.

A punter snapped a picture on a Polaroid camera, there was a tonne of tinsel, folk were smoking, and the bust of Her Majesty was a chalky white colour.

Most importantly, Pat was sat in a booth. Cue the doof doofs!

Welcome back, Pat. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

