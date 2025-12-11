Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) has left EastEnders after just 18 months on our screens.

It comes after he decided to take responsibility for the murder of Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), who had tormented his son Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) for months.

As we know, it was actually Harry who accidentally stabbed the drug dealer, though Teddy couldn't bear to see his son spend the rest of his life behind bars.

It was initially hoped that top lawyer Ritchie Scott (Sîan Webber) could get him a lesser sentence, but that wasn't to be. In yesterday's episode, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 20 years before he would be eligible for parole.

Farewell, Teddy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Earlier this week, an EastEnders spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Manookian had filmed his final scenes and was indeed leaving – there would be no saving grace for Teddy: "We can confirm Roland will be leaving EastEnders this year, and we wish him all the best for the future."

In today's episode, a prison officer confirmed that he would be transferred to Durham, hundreds of miles away from his family. This really is the end!

Meanwhile, back in Albert Square, Harry was struggling to cope with the gravity of the situation and had overdosed once again. Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) found him in a comatose state in the Arches, sounding the alarm to his mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) and emergency services.

Unaware of what was going on, Teddy was visited by brother Billy (Perry Fenwick). He explained that Harry was in a bad way and would promise to look out for him. He also made a huge blunder...

Teddy had a warning for George Knight. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Billy revealed that Nic was expecting George Knight's (Colin Salmon) baby, something which shocked Teddy to the core.

Time was running out before his transfer to the North East, and there just wasn't enough time to accept the gravity of the situation. Billy promised that he would go and visit him, while Teddy made a shocking confession.

He asked his brother to warn George that Nicola is "poison", and would ruin his life.

Is there still another side to Nicola that we haven't seen?

