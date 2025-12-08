Teddy Mitchell star Roland Manookian is departing EastEnders after just 18 months, the BBC has confirmed.

The character was part of a new wave of Mitchells who arrived in Albert Square last year. Alongside sons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), he soon settled in the area having connected with his estranged brother Billy (Perry Fenwick).

The trio were soon joined by his ex-wife Nicola (Laura Doddington), and he's been at the centre of several huge storylines ever since. The floor fell from beneath his feet when he discovered that girlfriend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) had slept with her ex-husband – and his cousin – Grant (Ross Kemp).

Manookian is departing after 18 months. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

But the worst was yet to come, as soon after, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) was revealed to be Barney's birth father. A dramatic car chase ensued and both men ended up driving into a river.

In the last few weeks, he reached a point of no return after discovering Harry had accidentally killed drug dealer Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu). He couldn't risk his son being sent down, and decided to take the rap.

Scenes that air this week follow Teddy's murder trial, and it's looking increasingly likely that these will be Manookian's last.

An EastEnders spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "We can confirm Roland will be leaving EastEnders this year, and we wish him all the best for the future."

It comes after an apparent source told The Sun that show bosses had decided "the character had run his course".

It's likely that Teddy's final scenes will air following his court appearances. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Teddy's exit will undoubtedly have lasting complications for his family, with Harry already becoming dependant on drugs and overdosing a number of times.

