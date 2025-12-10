Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) has spiralled once again, following his dad Teddy's (Roland Manookian) sentencing in EastEnders.

Last month, Teddy made the ultimate sacrifice for his son by taking the rap for a murder he committed.

It came at the conclusion of a major drugs story, which saw Harry and best pal Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) cuckooed by Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), who used them to push narcotics around London.

For weeks, Harry was tied to a bed and held hostage so that he wouldn't intervene in the operation. Luckily, Kojo came to his rescue and set him free, but the ordeal wasn't over.

Teddy took the blame for Okie's death. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Okie returned to the scene and began to threaten Kojo, and during a scuffle with Harry, was accidentally stabbed to death.

Teddy found his first-born in a state of despair, and refused to allow him to spend the rest of his life behind bars. That night, he called authorities and handed himself in.

In today's episode, the Mitchell family were preparing to head to court, but were otherwise distracted by Harry's sudden disappearance from Albert Square. He was nowhere to be found, and mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) had to go without him.

Meanwhile, George Knight (Colin Salmon) and his daughter Gina (Francesca Henry) continued the search effort. It wasn't long before they tracked him down to the Container Junction, where he'd been sleeping rough in one of the bars.

It was at this moment that Gina clocked an unusual look between her dad and Harry, and the latter was forced to admit that he was the one who killed Okie, and not Teddy.

Harry was left guilt-ridden after hearing his dad's sentence. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

She was gobsmacked, and seemingly lost for words.

Against Nicola's advice, George then took him to the court, where Teddy was about to hear his verdict. The judge sentenced him to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 20 years before he would be able to apply for parole.

Harry leapt out of his seat to claim responsibility, but Nicola ordered him to sit down. Unfortunately, his nightmare wasn't quite over.

Upon returning home, he snuck out of the house and went to get another fix. Just moments later, Gina went to look for him and found him overdosing in The Arches.

Will Harry be ok?

