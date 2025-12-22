Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has teased what fans can expect from season 4, revealing it was the "easiest book to adapt" to television.

The upcoming fourth season, which will arrive on Netflix in January with part one, is adapted from Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel An Offer From a Gentleman, which focuses on the love story between the clan’s second-eldest sibling Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

"It lent itself really closely to television structure for a love story," Brownell, who also serves as writer and producer, said of the source material in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"There are just a lot of rich set pieces that gave us juicy conflict and high stakes. I think fans will be happy to see quite a few of the set pieces from the book in the show."

A trailer for the fourth season previously gave fans a first look at one of those set pieces from the book, as the Lady in Silver (AKA Sophie) appears at a masquerade ball and catches Benedict’s eye, kickstarting their romance.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brownell revealed that Benedict’s siblings will be on hand to aid him on his journey in season 4.

"It's a season where we try to make sure all of the siblings feel present in some way and present in the main love story as much as possible," she said. "Eloise [Claudia Jessie], for example, has a very tight relationship with Benedict and she will be involved in his search for the masked woman this year."

Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Given that it is the focus of the third Bridgerton novel, many fans had expected Benedict’s love story to take centre stage in season 3 but, in a twist, the show deviated from the order of the original novels, with Benedict’s love story being swapped out for Colin’s (Luke Newton), which is the focus of the fourth novel, Romancing Mr Bridgerton.

Instead, Benedict will take centre stage in season 4, with the official logline revealing: "The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down—until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball."

