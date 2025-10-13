Alongside the release date news, a brief teaser was also released, in which Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) can be heard asking: “Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society’s secrets? As always, time – and this author – will tell.”

Many fans had expected Benedict's love story, which is the focus of the third Bridgerton novel, to take centre stage in season 3 but, in a big twist, the third season stepped away from the order of the original novels, with Benedict’s love story being swapped out for Colin’s (Luke Newton), which takes centre stage in the fourth book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton.

But now Benedict will take centre stage in season 4, with the official synopsis teasing that "despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball".

The lady in question is Sophie (Yerin Ha), who is shown in the latest trailer as she catches Benedict's eye.

Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Alongside Thompson and Ha, season 4 is expected to feature plenty of returning series regulars including Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson) and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton).

Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) are also expected to return, alongside Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

