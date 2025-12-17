U&Gold have unveiled a first look at the upcoming documentary celebrating the late comedy legend Victoria Wood.

Ad

Becoming Victoria Wood, which features Dawn French & Jennifer Saunders, Jessica Barden, Maxine Peake, Michael Ball and many more reflecting on her life and legacy, is set to be released in cinemas on 9th January 2026, before airing in February on U&GOLD.

The 90-minute film promises to reveal the "insecurity, anger, and self-doubt" that lay "behind the joyous persona" and uncover "the formative experiences and personal battles that powered Victoria’s unmatched ability to make the nation laugh".

It will feature never-seen-before material, including unseen interviews and the audio diaries that Wood kept during the making of popular sitcom Dinnerladies, as well as her first ever recorded performance (dating back to 1973).

The documentary was announced back in May, with UKTV's director of commissioning Hilary Rosen saying at the time: "Without doubt, Victoria Wood is one of the finest comics Britain has ever produced."

She continued: "This new biopic will shine a light on Victoria’s early life, the start of her career, and will go on to explore how she became one of our very best – and beloved – performers, who had the unique ability to capture the absurdity and the tenderness of everyday life in her exquisite writing."

Victoria Wood in Becoming Victoria Wood. UKTV.

Executive producer James Rogan added: "Victoria Wood is an icon and a force of comedy. The story of where it all comes from is a fascinating and unexplored area of her extraordinary life.

"We are looking forward to showcasing her genius and her journey for cinema and television audiences alike, and reminding the world of her unique vision and ability to make us laugh."

Catherine Abbott (Imagine: The Academy of Armando) is on directing duties, while Rogan Scotland, part of Rogan Productions, is producing in association with Phil McIntyre TV.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Becoming Victoria Wood will air in February 2026 on U&GOLD, following a nationwide theatrical release on 9th January.

Add Becoming Victoria Wood to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.