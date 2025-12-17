❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and more feature in moving documentary for late comedy legend Victoria Wood
The documentary will get a cinema release as well as airing on U&Gold next year.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 9:00 am
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad