The team behind the project have unearthed rare and never-before-seen material for the project, including Wood's first ever recorded performance (dating back to 1973) and unfiltered audio diaries from the production of hit sitcom Dinnerladies.

Becoming Victoria Wood aims to explain the connections between the esteemed talent's real-life experiences and the themes explored in her work, utilising interviews with her friends and colleagues as well as her own words drawn from the archive.

UKTV's director of commissioning Hilary Rosen commented: "Without doubt, Victoria Wood is one of the finest comics Britain has ever produced.

"This new biopic will shine a light on Victoria’s early life, the start of her career, and will go on to explore how she became one of our very best – and beloved – performers, who had the unique ability to capture the absurdity and the tenderness of everyday life in her exquisite writing."

Executive producer James Rogan said: "Victoria Wood is an icon and a force of comedy. The story of where it all comes from is a fascinating and unexplored area of her extraordinary life.

"We are looking forward to showcasing her genius and her journey for cinema and television audiences alike, and reminding the world of her unique vision and ability to make us laugh."

Contributors to Becoming Victoria Wood are still to be confirmed, with the 90-minute feature currently eyeing a premiere date on U&GOLD in the spring of next year – with a nationwide cinema release also promised.

Gerald Casey, UKTV's director of programming, added: "An untold story that's truly cinematic in emotion and scope, this is an ambitious project that fits perfectly with our desire to bring our audience the absolute best of British comedy."

Becoming Victoria Wood will air Spring 2026 on U&GOLD, following a nationwide theatrical release.

