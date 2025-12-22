EastEnders has confirmed that two major episodes won't drop on BBC iPlayer this week.

Ad

The BBC soap is dishing up six doses of Walford drama over the Christmas period, and it's set to be a very eventful time for the residents.

Iconic character Pat Evans (Pam St Clement) made an emotional return after 8 years at the conclusion of today's instalment, and tomorrow we'll see her give some guidance from beyond the grave to ailing Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

The first three episodes this week will drop on iPlayer. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Pat isn't alone - step-son Barry (Shaun Williamson) and Nige's first wife Debbie (Nicola Duffett) will also put in appearances.

After the ghosts of Christmas past, it's time to move onto the present and an eventful time for the Slater clan amid Zoe's (Michelle Ryan) torment and the mystery surrounding her missing children.

She has no idea that daughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) is on the Square (or the fact she's still alive), and while it's not exactly clear what kicks off on the big day, the police will soon be summoned.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The two Christmas Day episodes will not land on iPlayer early, which means you'll have to endure those awkward family present exchanges, countless chocolates and a bellyful of turkey before you can see what's going on.

Fortunately, the aftermath - which airs on Boxing Day - can be streamed at 6am the next day.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at an event for the show's festive offerings, executive producer Ben Wadey spoke about what was to come.

Christmas Day's offerings will air on BBC One at 7.45 and 9.45pm. BBC

On the special episode surrounding Nigel Bates' (Paul Bradley) dementia journey, he said: "It just seemed really fitting as a love letter to the show, a love letter to the fans, and also an episode in the present that really tells that story of what it's like caring for somebody with dementia, especially at a period like Christmas."

"The episode worked so brilliantly, and so beautifully directed by Richard Lynn, because the whole team came together and really pulled their A game into it."

He continued: "We've got the ongoing story with Kat and Zoe... We found out last week that Jasmine is Zoe's daughter, but we revealed that a week before Christmas because there are a lot more twists and turns to come in that story. So, not all is as it seems."

Why are the police on Albert Square? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

There's also drama for the Beales and the Brannings, with actor Jake Wood teasing: "It's going to be explosive. I think that's one of the things about Max. He's got so much drama and history with so many characters, they've just done it brilliantly in terms of pacing of when he bumps into the characters and finds out about all these secrets... just keep watching."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.