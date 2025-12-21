If there's one thing we've learnt from over 40 years of EastEnders, it's that dying doesn't always mean that you're gone forever.

While not strictly returning from the dead, iconic characters Pat and Barry Evans will be back in The Queen Vic this Christmas for a very special standalone episode.

The former residents, portrayed by Pam St Clement and Shaun Williamson, will offer some much-needed guidance to Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who is living with dementia.

With his cognitive capacity rapidly declining, Nige' retreats to the pub and has visions of his old friends.

St Clement last played Pat in 2016. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

"I think I was a bit bewildered, and a bit bowled over," St Clement explained, in complete surprise that she was asked to reprise her bejewelled alter-ego.

"Coming back to jump into those clothes and make-up again was strangely difficult. I thought it was going to be much easier, but I think I’ve probably been through the point in my life, having played her, where I had divested myself of her.

"Her accoutrement, her clothes, her make-up and everything else, and I thought I had, but the strange thing is that the public don’t because it’s so fresh."

Williamson agreed: "I’ll be honest with you. It’s a pleasure to be back, but it is weird. So many things have changed as well, and they would do in 22 years.

"It’s not exactly the same place that it was, and nor should it be. Things progress and move on and change."

Williamson said it was easy for him to reprise the part. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He did, however, note that it was very easy to slip back into Barry's shoes (if you pardon the pun).

"It wasn’t difficult to get back into the character of Barry. I was Barry in EastEnders, I was then Barry on Ricky Gervais’ Extras."

"I loved seeing the people that I worked with, and maybe I’ve worked with since," St Clement added.

"I never thought that series television would ever harbour such closeness. I mean the next thing in the row after that is theatre, where you get close because you are with people quite a lot.

The episode airs on Tuesday. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

"Very often you’re out of your own area when you’re doing such a thing as a theatre show, and I just think it’s amazing to have a group of people who get together.

"It’s very, very structured. Extraordinarily structured, and it works, and it works because everybody is rowing in the same direction."

To conclude, Williamson chipped in a little surprise, confirming that Nicola Duffett, who played Nigel's first wife Debbie, is also set to return.

"It was so brilliant to catch up with so many old faces. Particularly Paul and Pam, and Nicola who is here who played Debbie.

"It’s great to see them again, and with the passing of the late great Tony Caunter, who played Roy, you realise time goes so quick, and it’s really great to see these people."

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.