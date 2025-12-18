The floor has fallen from beneath Max Branning's (Jake Wood) feet in EastEnders.

Ad

Earlier this week, the Walford love rat made a return during a moment of crisis for son Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier). He'd been caught in a fire at sister Lauren Beale's (Jacqueline Jossa) house, and was subsequently hospitalised.

Max made it his mission to try and repair the fractured relationships with his children - which wouldn't be an easy job after walking out on them during Lauren's wedding to Peter (Thomas Law).

Max has had a very busy week... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

As he mourned the loss of his son Bradley and daughter Abi, who both tragically fell to their deaths from the roof of The Queen Vic, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) couldn't help but feel that perhaps he was a changed man.

Of course, as we know, Max fathered Linda's daughter Annie four years ago - but has absolutely no idea.

His entire family have decided to keep it a secret, but the time for the truth to out has finally come.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

With Max still extending an olive branch to his family, Linda reluctantly allowed him to take a room at Peacock Palace, despite her mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), later warning that it was too much of a risk having him around Annie.

In tomorrow's episode, Elaine even goes to the extreme of suggesting that the child should have her hair dyed so that the resemblance isn't recognised!

Linda decided that it was about time Max knew about Annie. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Max was dealing with the fallout of a huge revelation made at The Vic. Lauren had confessed to taking charity money to pay for experimental treatment for her son Jimmy, that had proved to be a scam.

He'd made the assumption that Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was the thief, and promised Lauren that he would donate the money to help her situation.

This proved to Linda that perhaps it was worth taking a chance on him, and she decided to come clean.

How will Max react to the news?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.