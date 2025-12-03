The week before Christmas is proving to be a particularly eventful one for the EastEnders, as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Max Branning (Jake Wood) both head home to Albert Square.

Secrets are on the brink of exposure, and as a fire climbs through No. 25, Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) is injured while trying to save Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

Meanwhile, Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) secret life is exposed, and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) confides in Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) about her grandma Jean's (Gillian Wright) worsening mental health.

Here's a look at everything happening in Walford between Monday 15th and Thursday 18th December.

7 EastEnders spoilers

1. Jasmine Fisher's identity is revealed as a fire breaks out at No. 25

Jasmine has a connection to the Fords. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The Branning-Beales are in disbelief when Oscar returns home with Jasmine, questioning whether he's made the right decision. Ian decides that the risk to Cindy and the wider family is too high and decides to call the police.

When Jasmine is brought in for questioning, her connection to the notorious Fords is finally revealed!

Oscar rushes into the fire. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Off the back of this revelation, Oscar calls time on his relationship with her. She attempts to extend an olive branch, and then seeks support from an unlikely friend.

A fire breaks out at No. 25, and as everyone looks on in horror, Oscar notices that someone is trapped and attempts to help...

2. Zoe Slater is trapped amid the flames as Kat Moon kickstarts her mission to help her

Zoe is trapped! BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Oscar climbs through the house to rescue Zoe, just moments after Kat has made a startling discovery in her quest to help her daughter.

The news – presumably about the identity of her missing son - is unsettling.

Later in the week, Kat makes the decision not to host a community dinner at The Vic, which isn't well-received. Alfie seemingly talks her round to the idea, as she rallies the family together to prep for the big day.

Who started the fire? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Zoe comes face-to-face with someone from her past...

3. Max Branning is back as family secrets implode

Where Max goes, drama shall follow... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

It's Max! But will he and Zoe be able to make amends?

The love rat strolls straight into Albert Square as the flames climb out of his daughter's house, and that isn't the only thing set to trouble the family.

Cindy and Kathy have differing opinions on how Jimmy's New Year's Day christening should pan out, while Lauren is concerned that the missing charity money will soon be flagged to Peter.

Max tries to support his son after the blaze. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Ian reassures her that he will sort out the cash, but her worst fears are confirmed when Peter comes to the conclusion that it must have been stolen.

After Oscar's hospitalisation due to the blaze, Max waits by his bedside and immediately clocks the odd closeness between Ian and Lauren.

He's suspicious of Lauren and Ian's relationship. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Later, Max shares his suspicions with Jack, and decides to make a declaration in The Vic for all to hear.

All eyes soon turn to Lauren, and he tries to right his wrongs by stepping in to support her.

4. Linda Carter returns at the worst possible time

Linda's been gone for months. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

After sunning herself on a cruise around the globe for the last six months, Linda arrives home as Elaine prepares a deliciously camp opening ceremony for her new bed and breakfast – Peacock Palace.

Later, she has an unexpected conversation with Sam – who is awaiting results from a cancer biopsy - but is horrified to see Max.

Never change, Elaine! BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

She still hasn't told him about Annie, and with the secret bubbling beneath the surface, they head to The Albert for a drink...

5. The Slaters rally to help Jean in her hour of need

Jean is in a bad way. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Jean continues to shut herself away and Lily is struggling. In a conversation with Kat and Alfie, she lets slip about her home life and they decide to do some investigating.

At No. 31, the house is a mess and Lily has to reveal that they aren't coping. Jean makes an admission about recent events, and Kat vows to be by her side.

6. Julie Bates suggests alternative care options for Nigel

With Nigel's symptoms worsening, Julie books him in for a GP appointment but Phil isn't impressed by it. During the chat with the doctor, he decides to purposely withhold details.

Later, Nigel loses his cufflinks and things take an upsetting turn when he accidentally knocks Julie while trying to find them.

Julie makes a suggestion to Phil – they need to look at another level of care - but he shuts her down.

