New advance spoilers for EastEnders have been revealed by the BBC – and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is returning in the same week as a devastating fire.

Ad

She was last on our screens in July, having decided to go travelling around the world with children Johnny (Charlie Suff), Ollie, and Annie, and while her eldest has been back in Albert Square for months, she's continued to lap up the sun.

Walford Primary School must be very understanding when it comes to term time holidays!

Linda's decision to leave was sparked by the sale of The Queen Vic, though upon her return there'll be a lot to keep her busy, as mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) is due to open her own bed and breakfast imminently.

Unlike her cruise, things won't be smooth-sailing upon her return. We know that Max Branning (Jake Wood) is coming back, and he still doesn't know that he fathered Annie four years ago.

Monday 15th December

Lauren is keeping a huge secret from Peter. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Lauren and Peter Beale (Jacqueline Jossa and Thomas Law) excitedly plan Jimmy's christening, while Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) struggles at home.

The teen has had a rough few months, deciding to stay in London while mum Stacey (Lacey Turner) and her younger siblings have started a new life in Brazil.

Her grandmother Jean (Gillian Wright) has also reacted badly to the change in their dynamic, could she be spiralling further?

Welcome home, Linda! BBC

It's the grand opening of Peacock Palace and Elaine is on cloud nine – and when Linda returns, she's in for a huge shock!

Tuesday 16th December

Adjusting to normality, Linda opens up to an unlikely person.

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) also makes an ally in her mission to help troubled daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

What is Jasmine up to? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) is in hot water once again, and Lauren turns to father-in-law Ian (Adam Woodyatt) for support.

Has the fact she handed over £3k's worth of charity money to a phoney doctor been exposed?

Wednesday 17th December

Walford reacts to the aftermath of a fire. What has happened?

Kat tries to put Christmas plans in place amid the animosity in her family, as Dr Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) raises his concerns.

Friday 19th December

Will Peter show his support? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The truth is outed and Lauren must face the music. Will Peter understand her mistakes?

Zoe reaches out to a resident to offer help, while Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) has to make a decision.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.