❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders confirms return date for Linda Carter – and teases unexpected ally amid fire drama
Her lengthy holiday is finally coming to an end...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 26 November 2025 at 12:27 pm
Authors
Michael AdamsSoaps Editor
Michael Adams is the Soaps Editor at Radio Times, covering all of the hot gossip and spoilers from Weatherfield to Walford, Emmerdale to Hollyoaks and everywhere in-between. He joined the team from Metro, where he spent two years as a Soaps Reporter and previously worked on the sets of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad