❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders' Max Branning launches himself at Ian Beale as huge secret is revealed in BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs on BBC One at 7.30pm or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Published: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 12:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad