Max Branning (Jake Wood) is back in Albert Square - and already causing trouble with the EastEnders.

It comes in the aftermath of son Oscar's (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) hospitalisation, having bravely rushed into a burning No. 25 to save Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

Wanting to repair relations with his children, he sat at the bedside and couldn't help but shake a feeling that daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) was keeping something from him. She was uncharacteristically friendly with her father-in-law Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), who seemed to be leaping to her defence whenever questions about a sum of missing charity money was mentioned.

Max wanted to extend an olive branch to his children. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

As we know, Lauren used this cash - which was to support an organisation that cares for children with visual impairments - to pay for experimental treatment for her son Jimmy, who is also blind. Little did she realise, the 'doctor' who she had handed over the money to was actually a scammer, and she's now been left 3k out of pocket.

Ian became aware of what had happened and offered to pay the donation on her behalf, but as this is Walford, secrets don't stay quiet for long!

After leaving the hospital, Max bumped into Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who was visibly spooked by his return. They haven't seen each other in 5 years and he's still yet to discover that he fathered her daughter, Annie, prior to his exit.

Despite the obvious risk, Linda agreed to a drink with him and listened to his various woes. He was hopeful of staying in Walford to build bridges with those around him, with Oscar's near-death experience being a terrifying wake up call.

Ian and Lauren tried to cover their tracks. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He then asked her for a room at Peacock Palace - and she agreed.

Later, at The Vic, Max decided to drown his sorrows and began to point the finger at Ian, who he still believed was responsible for the missing charity money. The other punters watched on, aghast, as Ian stood up to confront him.

A brawl was about to erupt as Max grabbed Ian by the collar, before Lauren stood up and put an end to the madness - confessing to the theft.

How will everyone react to the scandal?

