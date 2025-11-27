Lauren Beale's (Jacqueline Jossa) desperate act has caught up with her in EastEnders.

Ad

Earlier this week, she found out about a revolutionary medical trial that could potentially cure her infant son Jimmy's visual impairment.

While Lauren and husband Peter (Thomas Law) came to terms with the fact he would have a very different upbringing to other children, they eventually realised that it wouldn't prevent him from leading what could be perceived as a 'normal life'.

Despite that, she's clung onto any hope that one day that might change, and when she was contacted by a mysterious Dr Adamson – who provided some positive statistics – her interest was piqued.

Lauren was contacted by the fake doctor earlier in the week. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

There was a catch, however. The doctor needed £3k before he could even begin considering a plan for Jimmy, and Lauren had to go to extreme lengths to secure that cash.

Every week, The Queen Vic has hosted a charity quiz night to benefit a local charity that helps blind children. Miraculously, the cash raised was just enough that she needed.

As she hovered over the St Lucy's charity page and contemplated sending them the donations, she decided instead to trust the man who had contacted her and sent him it instead.

When Lauren tried to follow up with a phone call, the number reached a voicemail. In today's episode, their webpage wouldn't load and the realisation that she had been scammed crept in.

Ian has been put in an awkward position. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

She had no idea what to do next – it's not like you find thousands of pounds down the back of the sofa. Her worries were only intensified when a representative from the charity showed up and explained that Lauren and Peter were their benefactors of the month, and once the money had arrived, they were looking to feature them both in press coverage.

Lauren quickly ushered her away with an excuse, before deciding to come clean to a member of her family - Peter's dad, Ian (Adam Woodyatt).

He wondered how she expected it to be kept from Peter, and urged her to go to the police.

What will Ian do?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.