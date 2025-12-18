❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders caught in TV schedule shake-up tonight – here's when you can next watch
There's no EastEnders tonight.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 18 December 2025 at 10:56 am
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad