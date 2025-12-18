EastEnders has been shunted from the BBC One schedules tonight, meaning there's a bit of a wait for your next slice of Walford action.

Our Thursday evening trip to Albert Square has been moved to accommodate the broadcaster's 72nd annual Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

It comes after an epic cliffhanger in yesterday's episode, which saw Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) make a huge confession to the fellow residents – she was the one who stole the Queen Vic quiz charity donations.

As viewers will recall, she was scammed into handing over the 3k to a phoney doctor, who offered her experimental treatment that would 'cure' baby Jimmy's blindness. When she went to check whether he had received the money, the practitioner had seemingly vanished into thin air.

Max made an assumption... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Only father-in-law Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was privy to Lauren's turmoil, and offered to help her out. This raised suspicions with returning Max Branning (Jake Wood), who could sense there was something going on between them both.

In a shocking move, he openly accused Ian of taking the money, and a fight almost broke out between the men before Lauren stood up and made her revelation.

Because of the awards ceremony, you won't be able to see the aftermath until tomorrow, Friday 19th December at 7.30pm.

Lauren has to deal with the consequences of her actions. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Luckily, there is a backup plan if you can't wait until then. BBC iPlayer has released the episode a day early, and can be streamed now.

Lauren deals with the fallout of the situation in the pub, while Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) helps an unlikely resident and Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) makes a decision.

