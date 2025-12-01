❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders star reveals return of third iconic '90s character for Nigel Bates's special episode
Pat and Barry Evans are already returning this month.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 1 December 2025 at 10:42 am
Authors
Michael AdamsSoaps Editor
Michael Adams is the Soaps Editor at Radio Times, covering all of the hot gossip and spoilers from Weatherfield to Walford, Emmerdale to Hollyoaks and everywhere in-between. He joined the team from Metro, where he spent two years as a Soaps Reporter and previously worked on the sets of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad