Legendary EastEnders star Shaun Williamson has seemingly confirmed the return of another major character as part of a special, standalone episode that will air later this month.

His own Walford alter-ego, Barry Evans, will also stage a comeback alongside the iconic Pat Evans, played by Pam St Clement.

Both will be appear from beyond the grave to offer some support to Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who is living with a young-onset dementia diagnosis.

It's an emotional time for Nige following his festive film screening, and with his cognitive ability worsening, he retreats to the The Vic where he believes its the mid-'90s.

Williamson has said a third character will return. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Pictures from the instalment seem to show that even the retro set has been meticulously recreated, with some jazzy upholstery, poinsettias and tinsel.

Now, in a chat with The Sun, Williamson has accidentally given away that Nicola Duffett, who played Nigel's first wife Debbie, will also be returning.

"It is in an empty pub but, in Nigel’s mind, it’s full of his old mates and there’s a karaoke going on," he explains.

"It’s beautifully written. It was just Nigel, Pat and his ex-wife, Debbie, who was played by Nicola Duffett.

"It was just great to be back working with these fabulous actors again."

RadioTimes.com has contacted EastEnders for comment.

Debbie was an Albert Square regular between 1993 and 1995, prior to being killed off in a hit and run. Nigel adopted her daughter Clare (Gemma Bissix) in the aftermath.

St Clement is returning for the first time in nine years. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

On a number of occasions over the last year he's confused second wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) for her, and during a VE Day special, saw a vision of her beside the war memorial.

Upon the announcement of his own return, Williamson said: "It was a complete shock getting the call to go back to Albert Square, but so exciting! I have to admit to a few nerves (loads!) when I walked back onto the set of The Queen Victoria, but it was so great to work with old friends and colleagues on such a brilliant episode.

"Just goes to show, you never know what’s around the corner!"

St Clement added: "I was both surprised and excited to be asked back to tread the streets of Walford once again and to be involved in Nigel’s touching dementia storyline.

"It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I had worked for so long. It was just like coming home.”

EastEnders continues to work with Dementia UK on the storyline.

