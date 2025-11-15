EastEnders fans are only just about getting over the news that Pam St Clement will be reprising her role as Pat Evans for an episode this year, but now it has been confirmed that another Albert Square legend will be heading back to Walford.

Barry Evans star Shaun Williamson will officially be returning to the soap for a special episode this December, and like Pat's return it will be for a special instalment focused on Nigel’s (played by Paul Bradley) dementia storyline.

Barry will be appearing as a vision to Nigel, as his dementia symptoms intensify, alongside Barry's step-mother Pat in The Queen Vic. While the duo had a fraught relationship while alive, the vision will see them putting aside their differences to help Nigel in his time of need.

Speaking on his return to EastEnders, Williamson said: "It was a complete shock getting the call to go back to Albert Square, but so exciting! I have to admit to a few nerves (loads!) when I walked back onto the set of The Queen Victoria, but it was so great to work with old friends and colleagues on such a brilliant episode. Just goes to show, you never know what’s around the corner!"

Shaun Williamson and Paul Bradley in EastEnders. BBC

Williamson, who joined EastEnders in 1994, hasn't been seen on the soap since his departure in 2004. His iconic character Barry, who was known for his inherent bad luck, hopeless love-life, and epic feud with Pat, was killed by his wife Janine when she pushed him off a cliff. This was after he unknowingly making a wardrobe faux pas by not wearing slip on shoes.

Executive producer Ben Wadey said of Williamson's return: "I’m delighted to welcome Shaun Williamson back to EastEnders for Nigel’s special episode. Barry Evans was renowned for being one of Walford’s unluckiest residents, most notably for his choice of shoes, and so it was a privilege to welcome him back alongside Pat for these special scenes in The Vic."

The special episode, which has already been filmed, will air in December, and EastEnders has been working with Dementia UK on Nigel’s storyline since it began.

Recently, Nigel's storyline saw him accidentally knock down Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), when he stole back his recently sold Morris Minor for one final drive.

Last week, Nigel was seen arriving for a court date, but prosecutors decided that he didn't have the mental capacity to be charged - an outcome which left him horrified by his cognitive decline and feeling like he should've received some form of punishment.

