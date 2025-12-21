A double surprise lay in store for Humphrey in this year's Beyond Paradise Christmas special.

Ad

Not only did Martha secretly organise their wedding after their last attempt didn't go ahead as planned in the season 2 finale, she also arranged for Humphrey's former boss Selwyn – the now ex Commissioner of Saint Marie PD – to join them as Humphrey's best man.

"There's always the scheduling situation because obviously Don's on the other show as well, but they were always going to make it work," said Marshall, who "knew pretty early on" that Warrington would be making an appearance.

"Nice of you to join us," says Selwyn, without even a hint of affection, shortly after Humphrey rushes through the door. And you really would be forgiven for thinking Selwyn was far from pleased to see him.

But Death in Paradise fans will know that's all part of Selwyn's unique charisma.

"You don't really know what he does [in DIP], and he just glides around being charming and sort of slightly obtuse," added Marshall. "And I think Humphrey always found that quite odd and intriguing. Rather than being insulted or offended by Selwyn, it's sort of like reverse charm."

And for Marshall, working alongside Warrington has always been a highlight.

"I'd always particularly enjoyed my scenes with Don. I've also been on stage with him as well, in Glengarry, Glen Ross in the West End, but particularly in Death in Paradise, I always found we just had such delightful scenes together.

"That's one of the things I really missed about not doing Death in Paradise anymore, so having gone back and just recreating, and with the same sort of obtuseness... and I think it intrigues Humphrey, he finds it quite wry.

"So I'm always delighted to do more scenes with Don."

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim

But of course, Selwyn was just one part of that very special moment. Humphrey and Martha are now officially husband and wife – which does feel significant given that they briefly separated in season 1 when the strain of being unable to conceive naturally became overbearing, and Archie's efforts to win Martha back. But their commitment to one another has never really been in any doubt.

"I think Humphrey and Martha have always known that they belong to each other, and I think it's just because they've had a trying couple of years where they've had to come up against a lot of challenges and some heartache," said Sally Bretton.

"I think she just wants to do this big, grand gesture where she shows that she treasures and cherishes him above everything else that there is. And so it's more of a celebration of their love, as opposed to getting married to be more committed. It's just for the joy and the celebration of it."

Read more:

Marshall, who also shares that opinion, added: "I think it's more, thank goodness we finally got around to doing it. It's not that they weren't intending to, or that it's any great shift in their love for each other. They just have never needed to define it in such a way. And when they've tried to, other things have been thrown in their path."

But there was a moment when they were filming season 4, which they wrapped on recently, when Marshall had completely forgotten their recent wedding.

"We [Sally and I] are both married and I remember doing a scene halfway through the first week of filming, and I still had my wedding ring on, my own wedding ring on, and I was like, 'Sh*t! I've been filming for three days.'

"And then I remembered, no, it's fine. I'm supposed to have a wedding ring. We're all good. Because that has happened."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Beyond Paradise season 4 will arrive on BBC One and iPlayer in 2026.

Add Beyond Paradise to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.