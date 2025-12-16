ITV has revealed when we can expect Long Last Family to land back on our screens after the show went on a hiatus earlier this year.

The beloved British series, which is hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell and aids individuals in reuniting with their long-lost relatives, returned for its 15th season in September 2025, with the first half of the series being released.

The second half of season 15 will be released on ITV1 on Thursday 15th January at 9pm, with episodes airing at the same time for three consecutive weeks.

The first instalment in season 15 left viewers emotional earlier this year after introducing 56-year-old Lee Sharp – a man who had been abandoned on the steps of a block of flats as an infant.

Lee had initially thought he was a foundling, only to discover this wasn’t the case.

The Long Lost Family team were unable to trace Lee’s mother, but discovered he had a brother, with Davina arriving at his home to deliver the unexpected news.

Stephen and Lee Sharp on Long Lost Family. ITV.

Davina said: “Your story, to me, felt so unique and different because you may have had these feelings of a foundling when you weren’t one.”

Reacting to the news, Lee said: "I thought I was dropped from space. I just thought there was no one like me in the world, but there is.”

He continued: “To get good news today, and not bad news… I deserve that."

Long Lost Family first aired in 2011, becoming a huge hit with viewers.

The show has since spawned multiple spin-off series, including Born Without a Trace, which follows individuals who were abandoned as babies as they track down their birth parents, and Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, which revisits past reunions from the original show and gives viewers an insight into their lives after the first meeting.

